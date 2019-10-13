Joe Giudice Is Reportedly ‘Happier Than He’s Been’ Now That He’s Living In Italy

Joe Giudice has had a trying few months – so trying, that he is happier to be across the world from his family rather than be locked up in an immigration facility. The reality star was released from an ICE detention center last week and was sent back to his native Italy, and now he’s “much happier than he’s been the past few months,” despite not being able to see his family face-to-face.

According to a source who spoke with People, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is happy to be out of detention and in Italy, where he will continue his appeal to stay in the United States. That doesn’t mean that he and his wife Teresa and their four daughters aren’t excited to be reunited.

“Teresa is great spirits. She’s very happy that Joe’s out of ICE and grateful that her girls can FaceTime him to see him and talk to him so easily now,” a source revealed.

“The kids have missed their father so much and now that he’s free, it feels like a weight has been lifted off them. They’re ready to turn the page and start this new chapter.”

Not only is Teresa happy that Joe is free, but the 47-year-old is happier, too.

“Joe’s mood has changed too. He’s much happier than he’s been the past few months. But know this — no one wants this as their new normal. Teresa, the girls, and Joe all want Joe home in Jersey. They’re praying he wins his appeal to come back,” the source added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe was so miserable in the “horrible” ICE facility that he preferred to head back to Italy rather than stay behind bars. Joe’s legal team said that the reality star was ready to pull his appeal and accept his fate rather than stay locked up.

While Teresa and her girls are excited to see Joe, rumors are swirling that the Housewives star is ready to hit the dating scene now that things are seemingly closer to being settled with Joe. She has said that she wouldn’t move to Italy with him because she didn’t want to uproot her kids, and, as The Inquistr reported previously, she is reportedly ready to meet someone new.

Joe was imprisoned for fraud and after serving his sentence, was released to an ICE detention facility where he awaited a decision about his status in the U.S. Joe was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. as a toddler, though he never obtained his official citizenship.