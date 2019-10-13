Ted Cruz Denounces Donald Trump’s Call For China To Investigate Joe Biden’s Family

The Texas senator made clear that U.S. elections aren't the business of foreign countries in response to Trump's suggestion that China investigate the Bidens.

Joining an extremely limited group of Republicans to publicly speak out against the president’s recent call for China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his family, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz made it crystal clear on Sunday that foreign countries have no business interfering in U.S. elections.

According to Fox News, Cruz made the remarks after he was asked a question about Trump’s recent call for the communist nation to open a probe into Biden and his family’s business dealings within the country.

“Elections in the U.S. should be decided by Americans, and it’s not the business of foreign countries, any foreign countries, to be interfering in our elections,” Cruz said.

Critics attacked Trump for the request as it echoes the same request he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call, in which a whistleblower said the president allegedly asserted pressure on the foreign leader to provide political dirt on the 2020 Democratic candidate in a quid pro quo exchange for nearly $400 million in U.S. military aide.

Trump previously said that he hadn’t asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate Biden’s family, but said it’s “certainly something we could start thinking about.”

The president has firmly denied any wrongdoing in regards to the Ukraine phone call, often referring to the call “perfect.” But after a White House memo-like transcript of the call was released to the public, the controversy quickly boiled over and was seemingly the final straw for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to join other House Democrats with a call for Trump’s impeachment. Shortly after, the Democrat-led House announced an official impeachment inquiry into the president.

The president has also steadily maintained in a series of tweets and conversations with reporters that the Bidens should be investigated, though no official evidence exists or has been made public of any wrongdoing by Biden or any of his family members.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Trump has also repeated the message “Where’s Hunter?” on social media and at recent political rallies, referring to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Loading...

“Where’s Hunter? He has totally disappeared! Now looks like he has raided and scammed even more countries! Media is AWOL.” Trump tweeted.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump delivered a speech to a crowd at the Family Research Council on Sunday, in which he brought up the current impeachment investigation. He called the word impeachment a “very ugly word” and expressed shock that he would ever have to hear such a word as the president.

“It means horrible, horrible crimes and things. I can’t even believe it,” Trump said.