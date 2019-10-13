Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Skintight Riding Pants & Boots: ‘Mama’s Learning New Tricks’

Ayesha Curry’s most recent social media share is setting fire to Instagram.

As fans know, Ayesha is one incredibly busy woman. Not only is she busy taking care of three kiddos but she also has a number of business projects that she is working on including television shows, cookbooks, and of course — supporting her NBA star husband Stephen Curry during the NBA season. But the multi-talented mama is proving that she can pretty much do it all by adding another hobby to her list.

In the most recent image that was shared for her fans, Ayesha is as happy as can be as she stands in a gravel parking lot. The black-haired beauty appears to be makeup-free in the photo while she looks off into the distance with a huge smile on her face. The mother of three wears her long, dark locks down and straight and in the caption of the image, she explains to fans that she is “learning new tricks” which means horseback riding.

Curry shows off her fit legs in a pair of insanely tight black riding pants and a pair of black riding boots. She accessorizes the look with a multi-colored belt around her waist while she holds a riding helmet in her right hand. Curry completes the sexy look with a navy blue collared shirt that hugs her body and accentuates her chest.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 144,000 likes in addition to 340-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to applaud Ayesha on her new hobby while countless others raved over her beauty.

“Yes girl!! This makes you even more awesome!! And your gear is hot,” one follower wrote.

“Awesome! Good for you! So fun to share horses with your daughter. Hopefully we’ll see you at a show!,” another follower wrote.

“Omg you’re so tiny! You look great Mama!,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Loading...

As previously shared by The Inquisitr, Curry and her husband recently started their own wine line titled “Domaine Curry.” In the photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Ayesha and her NBA star husband, Stephen Curry, wrapped their arms around one another and look as cute as could be. In front of them sat a few bottles of wine from their label and both husband and wife looked incredibly happy while clad in white shirts. Like most of her social media shares do, that one earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 173,000 likes.

Fans can keep up with Ayesha by giving her a follow on Instagram.