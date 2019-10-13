Alexina Graham Dons Black Lace Lingerie And Clicks A Selfie To Give Off ‘Sunday Vibes’ In New Instagram Pic

Victoria’s Secret angel Alexina Graham, who is famous for her amazing body and for being the lingerie giant’s first redhead to become an angel, recently took to her page and shared a sexy pic with her fans.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a black lace lingerie set that allowed her to show off her enviable cleavage and taut stomach as she leaned against a wall and extended her arm to click a selfie.

The model wore her hair down, and opted for minimal makeup, comprised of some nude shades. She left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in New York City, where the Nottingham native currently lives because of her modeling activities.

Within five hours of posting, the snap has accrued more than 41,000 likes and about 300 comments, as fans expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms.

Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae, Dutch model Roosmarijn de Kok, and British model Iskra Lawrence also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support for Alexina. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

“You are so beautiful and so sweet,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“Such a great shot…. like seriously, this is amazing!! Please keep the great content up!” another chimed in.

Meanwhile a third fan, who seems to be quite obsessed with Alexina, wrote the following comment to express his feelings.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world! Do you want to marry me?” they wrote.

Other fans praised Alexina by posting words and phrases like “you are the best,” “beautiful,” “splendid,” “you’re on fire,” and “very talented for selfies.”

Prior to sharing the lingerie snap, Alexina shared a monochromatic snap with her fans where she looked very stylish in a white mini dress and high heels that gave an even more elongated look to her well-toned legs.

The 29-year-old model wore her hair into a high ponytail and posed alongside her friend who opted for a glittery blazer, tights, and a mesh shirt.

Loading...

Even though there was no significant skin-showing, the picture has amassed more than 12,500 likes and several comments within a day of posting. This shows that Alexina doesn’t necessarily need to post her lingerie and bikini pictures on Instagram in order to gain her fans’ attention.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel was a big achievement for Alexina.

“It’s a huge honour to be named an Angel and it is something that I have always dreamed of,” the model told Glamour Magazine, per the piece. “I looked up to the Victoria’s Secret Angels growing up and I hope to inspire others.”