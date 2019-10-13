Bella Thorne Goes Braless In Crop Top While Getting Cheeky In The Tiniest Daisy Dukes

Bella Thorne is having a Sunday Funday of her own.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne loves to flood her popular page with both photo and video updates from her life. Earlier this week, the stunner celebrated her 22nd birthday and posted a ton of photos from her special day. And even though the birthday activities have ceased, she still appeared to have a blast this weekend.

In the hot new shot that was shared for her legion of fans, Bella strikes a pose, telling fans that she is taking a page out of Megan Fox’s book. Thorne appears to be having a blast as she sits on top of the vintage looking vehicle in style. The bombshell puts her booty on the hood of the car, kicking her legs out and sticking out her tongue in the fun post.

Bella appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the photo as her long, ombre-dyed locks flow in the wind. The 22-year-old puts her killer figure on display in the shot while clad in a pair of insanely short daisy dukes that show off a portion of her derriere and her trim legs. She completes the look with a pair of white and pink tube socks, Converse sneakers, and a yellow crop top.

The post has only been live on her account for a few short hours but it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 408,000 likes and well over 1,200 comments. Some fans commented on the sultry shot to let Bella know that she looks fantastic while countless others raved over her legs.

“You are so amazing,” one fan commented on the shot.

“You always look so good,” another chimed in with a series of heart emoji.

“I love you bella you are amazing,” one more gushed.

Loading...

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Thorne celebrated her birthday in the best way possible. In the caption of the post, the actress told fans that she rang in her birthday by going to Six Flags with friends. In one of the photo that was shared on her page, the actress appeared on the back of a party bus and looked like she was having a blast. The bombshell turned her head in the photo while her hair flew all around her face. She rocked a face full of stunning makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss while wearing her long ombre-dyed locks down and straight.

That post racked up an impressive 790,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.