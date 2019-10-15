‘Dancing with the Stars’ Spoilers Hit The High Kicks When Week 6 Of Season 28 Bows

Dancing with the Stars enjoyed a Disney extravaganza on October 14 after which time everyone escaped elimination during Week 5 of Season 28. Because of the magic that came from a day of dances representing the Mouse House, nine competing couples are still reaching for the right to own the coveted mirrorball trophy. These novice hoofers are getting ready for a new episode of the ABC show set to unfold on October 21.

That means rehearsals will be ongoing throughout the week as well as this coming weekend as fresh choreography requires all the couples to focus on their next ballroom performance. Each pair will be challenged by their DWTS assignment for Week 6 of Season 28, hoping to dazzle the three keen judges who rule this television competition that airs on ABC. Those arbiters from three different nations include head judge Len Goodman from England, Bruno Tonioli from Italy, and Carrie Ann Inaba from the United States.

So what particular style of dances was assigned to the couples for the next show? In other words, who will be dancing what next Monday night? A fresh press release delivered this news.

Country crooner and former American Idol contestant Lauren Alaina and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, will take on a contemporary number, which should be fun to watch as few rules are applied to this dance category.

Photographer-model Sailor Brinkley-Cook and her popular dancing mentor, Val Chmerkovskiy, will go all out for their jazz performance, hopefully with at least one show of their superlative jazz hands.

Popstar Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, her professional partner, will keep a fast pace while performing a quickstep.

Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, and her mentor, Alan Bersten, will groove to a samba next Monday while The Office actress Kate Flannery and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, will perform the elegant Viennese waltz.

During their time on the floorboards on October 21, comedian-actor Kel Mitchell and his pro partner, Witney Carson, will perform some fancy footwork to accomplish their fast-paced quickstep.

As for Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown and his dance teacher and partner, Jenna Johnson? This engaging couple will take their rhumba to the DWTS floorboards, hopefully with great flourish.

In addition, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and his patient partner, Lindsay Arnold, will attempt a classy Viennese waltz and versatile actor James Van Der Beek, along with his pro partner, Emma Slater, will do all their can to perfect their samba in time for next week’s live show.

Hopefully, each couple will excel, reaching their true potential and then some, as the pairs strive to garner enough votes to remain in the competition for another week.

Tune in to Dancing with the Stars on Monday nights on ABC.