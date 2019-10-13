Jessie James Decker Wows In Tight Yoga Pants & Crop Top, Flaunting Killer Gym Body On Instagram

Jessie James Decker is looking nothing short of sensational right now. The 31-year-old is a mother of three, with her post-baby body continuing to make headlines. Jessie seems to be one of those celebrity mothers who pings back into shape, although one look at the country singer’s body more than suggests that she spends a fair amount of time in the gym.

Jessie has appeared in some new Instagram photos – likely a treat for her fans.

The snaps showed Jesse in what appeared to be a store setting – the star was seen with husband Eric Decker, plus Craig Conover. The three were all smiling for the camera, with Jesse herself looking fit and fabulous. The blonde was seen rocking a super-tight pair of yoga pants in dark gray shades, with space between it and a black crop top appearing to showcase a mighty-flat and rock-hard stomach. Jesse’s toned and shapely legs were also visible via her cute lowers, with the star looking a bit of a bombshell from the neck-up – that long, blonde hair always did turn heads.

A quick swipe to the right showed Jesse posing with a cushion. While this image hid the star’s toned abs, it still afforded a decent view of her muscly legs. Jesse appeared with black-and-white sneakers, plus an overall low-frills finish from simple makeup.

Jesse and Eric welcomed their third son Forrest in March 2018. The couple is also parents to 5-year-old Vivianne, plus younger, 4-year-old brother Eric. Jesse herself has been making headlines for shedding 25 pounds following last year’s birth, although her motherhood journey overall has included postpartum depression, from which Jesse suffered after Vivianne’s birth.

Speaking to Health, Jessie opened up on both this and mom-shaming.

“I hate using the word postpartum depression because I think it’s just being called a normal human being. After you have a child, we go through such hormonal changes. But that was something that was hard for me to really share how I felt and the anxiety I got after having my baby girl,” the star revealed.

“I think there’s a lot of stigma around postpartum depression because people are so fearful, women especially, of not always appearing to be so strong, and that they have it together,” she added.

Jessie seems to have coped better with the arrival of her third child: if there’s any difficulty, fans aren’t seeing it. The star recently wowed her fans in a sexy black swimsuit, as The Inquisitr reported. Fans wishing to see more of Jessie should follow her Instagram.