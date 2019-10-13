American ‘Playboy’ Model Antje Utgaard Posts A Chest-Baring Pic On Instagram To Tease Her Fans

American Playboy model Antje Utgaard, who is famous for posting her racy snaps on Instagram every week, recently took to her page and treated her 1.8 million fans to yet another hot snap.

In the newest pic, the model could be seen wearing a checkered blazer that she teamed with matching pants. However, Antje decided not to wear any shirt or bra underneath the blazer, a move that allowed her to put her perky breasts and bare chest on full display.

Since full-on nudity is not allowed on Instagram, the model censored her nipples behind the hemline of her blazer. Antje wore her blond tresses into romantic curls and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamor.

She leaned against a wall next to a window and looked outside to strike a pose. In the caption, she tagged Studio 977 for photo credits, while in the geotag, she informed her fans that the snap was captured in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has amassed more than 40,000 likes and over 800 comments where fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with a combination of compliments and sexually-explicit remarks.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of Antje’s fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support. These included Carrie Minter, Tiffany Keller, Kelly Rizzo, Robby Hayes, and Diana Madison, to name a few.

In the caption, Antje wrote that it’s very cold outside for her to be “this single,” and asked if there are any takers out there to help her through the cuffing season.

“I’d marry you and treat you like a queen, that’s for sure,” one of her fans responded.

“My body maintains a constant temperature of 120 degrees F, lol. I feel qualified for the job,” another fan made an offer.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, in an interview with Maxim magazine, Antje opened up about the type of men that she would like to date, together with the dos and don’ts of dating. Speaking of which, the model revealed that she likes men who have confidence and are chivalrous.

Prior to the latest share, Antje posted another sexy pic where she could be seen rocking a black bra to expose ample cleavage. She opted for a full face of makeup, wore her hair down, and accessorized with hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 700 comments which shows that fans never seem to get enough of the model’s hotness.