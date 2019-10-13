Princess Eugenie Posts Sweet New Video Celebrating Her Wedding Anniversary

The new video comes one year after the princess married her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Yesterday marked the first wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, Princess Eugenie. The princess married her longtime beau Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony that took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, which also held the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The video, posted to Eugenie’s Instagram, showed some never-before-seen footage of her wedding day. It opened with a background of the church grounds and a text overlay. The text was a simple, white script, that said, “The Wedding of Eugenie and Jack.” While romantic classical music played in the background, it then faded into the audio of the couple’s vows to one another, which continued to play throughout the remainder of the video.

The footage then cut to a closeup of Eugenie’s dress, made by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who worked with the princess to create a silhouette specifically to show off her scoliosis surgery scar, as reported by People.

The video then moved to cuts of the televised wedding ceremony, including images of Eugenie walking down the aisle, getting walked into the church by her father, Prince Andrew, and the couple looking at each other during the ceremony itself. This footage was interspersed with some behind-the-scenes clips of Eugenie getting ready, including her getting her hair done up into a chic chignon, getting laced into her dress, and finally, getting her full face of natural makeup put on.

The princess wasn’t the only one getting attention in the video, however. Closeups of Jack’s boutonniere, clips of him walking the grounds and into the church with his friends, as well as more relaxed footage of him at the post-wedding luncheon were all part of the commemorative video as well.

No royal wedding is complete without impressive jewels, and the video also offered viewers a detailed look at the tiara the princess borrowed for her special day. The Queen lent Eugenie the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, given to the princess’s great-grandmother by a friend, to wear for the occasion. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the wedding marked the first time the tiara had been worn in public by a royal. A close look was also given to the princess’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring and Jack’s wedding band.

Eugenie’s first wedding anniversary comes just two weeks after her sister, Princess Beatrice, announced her engagement to her now-fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Unlike her sister, Beatrice got engaged after less than a year of officially dating her man.

Royal wedding fans are both excited and saddened by the news of this engagement, as Beatrice’s wedding will be the last time a prince or princess will be married until the newest generation of young royals grows up. Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, chose not to bequeath royal titles on his own children, instead making them titled nobility, but not royalty. While Lady Louise is 15, meaning she will most likely get married before her young nieces and nephews, she does not have the title of “princess.” It remains to be seen if Elizabeth will give Louise and her brother, Viscount James, the same type of weddings as the queen’s other grandchildren received.