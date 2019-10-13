Miley Cyrus Stuns With Soaking-Wet Hair On Braless Coffee Run With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus never needed much to look like the absolute knockout she is. The singer flies the flag for the fuss-free look, with Miley generally avoiding the carousel of hair extensions and false lashes that seem to form a core part of life for other celebrities. The 26-year-old has been photographed grabbing coffee with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, per The Daily Mail, with photos showing Miley looking happy and stunning – post-shower.

Photos showed Miley with Cody in Studio City, California. The happy couple was seen exiting a coffee chain with cups in their hands, with Miley seen delivering her beautiful smile. The blonde wasn’t rocking anything outrageous, with Miley seen looking trendy and casual in a tight pair of belted jeans paired with a simple white top and a beige cardigan. The star did appear to be rocking the braless look, though, although that’s now become somewhat of a standard for Miley: a sheer tank recently featured on the star’s social media.

Noted by the newspaper – and definitely visible – was Miley’s soaking-wet hair. The blonde’s locks were worn down, with Miley herself appearing relatively makeup-free. The star was also rocking dark boots and seen holding her phone. Meanwhile, Cody was looking likewise casual in a pair of black shorts and a sweater bearing the Friends logo.

It’s been a headline-making summer for Miley. August 10 marked the singer’s split from husband Liam Hemsworth, with Miley quickly moving onto a short-lived relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. That’s all history, though. Miley has gone public with Cody Simpson, with the two appearing happy in the early stages of their relationship.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Cody revealed that he and Miley were friends for quite some time before taking things to the next level.

“We just have a ball and that’s the most important part of a relationship. The reason why it’s not like … it hasn’t been a really crazy sudden thing is we’ve been friends for so long that when we sort of found each other again in a space where … We both met back in the day when we were partying a lot,” he said.

“We had a lot of fun then … but now we’ve found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard and just like [to] keep things healthy,” the Australian added.

Fans are likely wondering how long this relationship will last. Cody seems to have been there for Miley of late, though, with him offering support for the star during her recent hospital stint.