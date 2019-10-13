Fox News Pollster Braun Research Reportedly Misrepresented Donald Trump Impeachment Poll

A recent Fox News poll revealed that 51 percent of Americans support Donald Trump’s impeachment, which marked the first time more than half of the respondents favored the process in any poll. The results appeared the get under Trump’s skin, pushing him to take to Twitter and attack Fox News.

The New York Post now reports that Fox News’ Princeton, New Jersey, pollster, Braun Research, underrepresented Republican and independent voters. According to the paper’s analysis, the poll consisted of 48 percent Democrat respondents, which differs from the actual breakdown of party affiliations ⁠— 31 percent Democrat, 29 percent Republican, and 38 percent independent.

The NY Post reports that when the poll is weighted for actual part affiliation, the result would reveal 44.9 favoring impeachment and 44.4 percent opposing it.

Trump is currently facing an impeachment probe for allegedly pressuring Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential Democratic adversary in the 2020 presidential election. According to Trump, the inquiry is a partisan attack intended to undermine his presidency. CNN reports that Trump has even threatened to sue chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who are both playing important roles in the probe.

“We’re going to take a look at it. We’re going after these people. These are bad, bad people,” he said.

Trump reportedly spoke to his lawyers about suing Schiff and claims that the American people will understand even if they lose.

“And sue Nancy Pelosi. Or maybe we should just impeach them, because they’re lying and what they’re doing is a terrible thing for our country.”

Worth noting that the Fox poll a) includes independents who lean toward a party and b) has a screen for registered voters, both of which preclude an apples to apples comparison to that Gallup number pic.twitter.com/Sp8RlAZc5t — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) October 13, 2019

Loading...

Trump continues to deny wrongdoing in the Ukraine scandal. But on Saturday, a new Washington Post report suggested that U.S. ambassador Gordon Sondland will turn on Trump and testify that his defense of the president, where he said that there was “no quid pro quos of any kind” in Trump’s phone call with Zelensky, was relayed to him by Trump himself.

According to a source familiar with Sondland’s testimony, he plans to tell Congress that he isn’t aware of whether Trump’s message to him was truthful.

“It’s only true that the president said it, not that it was the truth,” said the anonymous source.

Following Trump’s attacks, Biden’s son, Hunter, who is being accused of corruption in Ukraine along with his father, has stepped down from the board of a Chinese firm amid the many conspiracy theories being pushed by Trump’s camp. He also pledged not to work for any foreign-owned company if Biden wins the 2020 election.