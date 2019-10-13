Sommer Ray Rocks A Tiny String Bikini Top And Does Squats In Instagram Snapshots

Sommer Ray was promoting her new Sommethings subscription box.

Fitness model Sommer Ray isn’t letting the changing weather stop her from rocking bikinis like it’s still summertime.

The 23-year-old social media influencer recently took to Instagram to celebrate Sunday with a few sun-drenched snapshots of herself sporting a neon yellow string bikini top. The vibrant garment put quite a bit of her chest on display with its tiny triangle cups. The pair of matching high-waisted bottoms that she chose to wear with it were much more conservative in the front. However, while they completely covered up her belly button, they featured a rather revealing back.

Sommer Ray’s Sunday Instagram post included four different photos. In the first one, the front of her bright bikini is all that is visible. However, in the second snapshot, she is pulling up the sides of her cheeky bottoms to bare a bit more of her toned backside. In the third photo, the blond bombshell is demonstrating her athletic ability performing a low squat with her arms extended out in front of her.

The move seemingly caused her barely there bikini top to ride up, and a hint of underboob is visible peeking out from beneath her swimsuit. This is the only photo in which her footwear is visible. She’s wearing a pair of bright pink-and-gray Nike trainers and a pair of ’80s-style slouch socks in gray.

The fourth image is a side view of Sommer showing off her flawless sun-kissed skin and staring seductively at the camera with her sparkling green eyes. It provides a clear view of her muscular thighs.

In all of the photos, Sommer Ray has her waist-length blond hair styled in beachy waves and parted to the side. She’s wearing minimal makeup, but her skin has a glow and is smooth. For her accessories, she’s rocking numerous rings and bracelets.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Ray revealed that it was meant to serve as a promotion for her new Sommethings lifestyle and fitness subscription box. However, most of her followers were more focused on her fit figure and her beachy beauty than her product aimed at fellow health and fitness enthusiasts.

“You’re so beautiful always leveling up,” wrote one of her followers.

“Cutest human on earth,” commented a second.

“Inspirational goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

Sommer Ray’s Instagram slideshow garnered 231,000 likes from her 22.8 million followers over the course of just an hour, and the comments section was flooded with flattering words and heart-eye emoji.

This isn’t the first time one of the model’s summery sartorial choices has made waves on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sommer recently had her social media supporters raving over the revealing crochet bikini top that she wore in another steamy snapshot.

So while the warmer days may be slipping away, Sommer’s fans can always visit her Instagram page to enjoy a vision of summer.