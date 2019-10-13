‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series: Four New Cast Members Allegedly Revealed

Along with the potential new casting announcements, two character names might have been revealed as well for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

As yet, there has been no news regarding the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. Although a pilot episode has been filmed, the series is still undergoing scrutiny by HBO before there is any news regarding whether the series will go ahead or not. However, that hasn’t stopped news regarding potential new cast members being announced.

The Game of Thrones prequel series will be set thousands of years prior to the events that recently unfolded in the final season of HBO’s hit epic fantasy series. Already, it is predicted that the origins of the Children of the Forest will be explored in this potential new series.

Actor Naomi Watts will head the cast as “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Already, many other cast members have been previously announced. Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, Dixie Egerickx, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo have all been officially confirmed by HBO as starring in the pilot episode.

With such an expansive list for the pilot episode, Fansided‘s Winter is Coming. has also listed the four new cast listings for the Game of Thrones prequel series. It is believed that Jacqueline Boatswain, Jasper Britton, Leah Gayer, and Georgina Beedle will also be joining the lineup. However, as Metro points out, no official statement has been made by HBO yet regarding these actors’ involvement.

HBO

One thing that HBO has been keeping under wraps is details pertaining to the characters. While Watts’ character has been given a description, her name has not yet been revealed. The likelihood for this is the fact that the book series on which the prequel series is based already has an expansive backstory. If HBO were to reveal the characters’ names, it would likely set up spoilers for those who are desperate to find out more information about the series.

However, as Winter is Coming points out, some of the actors reportedly listed as starring in the prequel series have listed their character titles on their CVs. Leah Gayer lists her Game of Thrones character title as “Caera.” Jasper Britton is listed as playing House Master Cole. The remaining two new names are listed on their CV’s as now as starring in the Game of Thrones prequel series but have not included character names. As to whether or not these new details turn out to be correct or not remains to be seen and fans will likely have to wait until news on whether or not the series has been greenlit in order to find out more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, author George R. R. Martin has previously stated that the Game of Thrones prequel series could have been greenlit as early as September. However, as yet, HBO has not officially spoken out about whether or not the prequel series will go ahead and fans will have to wait a little longer for news regarding the potential new series.