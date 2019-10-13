Canadian Beauty Khloe Terae Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior And Goes Topless In New Instagram Snapshot

Canadian bombshell Khloe Terae, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, has also carved out a name for herself on social media. In fact, her racy, skin-baring snaps have attracted more than 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and the number seems to be steadily growing with each passing day.

Taking to her account on Sunday, October 13, the model shared a new raunchy snap which left little to the imagination of the viewers because of the generous display of skin.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a thong-style white swimsuit which she slipped off her upper body to expose her smooth back and well-toned arms which she used to censor her breasts.

As Khloe struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere on full display to tease her fans. The model tied her hair with a printed bandanna, accessorized with a bracelet, opted for minimal makeup and seductively looked into the camera.

Within three hours of going live, the picture has garnered over 5,500 likes and close to 180 comments where fans expressed their admiration for Khloe in explicit terms.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Khloe’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture. These included Antje Utgaard, Annika Boron, Eden Levine, and Diana Hernandez, to name a few.

“So beautiful and pure,” one of her fans wrote in the comments section.

“Turn around, let your hands down,” another fan expressed his wishful thinking.

“Wow! You look absolutely stunning and smoking hot,” a third admirer commented.

The remaining fans praised the model by using words and phrases like “absolutely unbelievable,” “goddess,” “miss sexy back,” and “beyond beautiful,” among others.

Before sharing the topless snap, Khloe wowed her fans with another sultry photograph where she could be seen rocking a very stylish, yellow-and-cream printed bikini.

Loading...

The skimpy ensemble allowed Khloe to flaunt her long legs as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts, a move that did her nothing but favors as fans rushed to award the picture with more than 13,000 likes and close to 400 comments.

Staying true to her signature style, Khloe opted for nude shades of makeup and wore her hair down, while she sat on the floor and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Khloe stepped into the world of glamour modeling in 2013 at the age of 18. She later shot to fame after she was awarded the title Playboy Mexico’s and Playboy South Africa’s “Playmate of the Month.”