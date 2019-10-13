‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Wows With Unicorn Pig Statues & Covered In Confetti On Instagram

When Kailyn Lowry is happy, her fans are happy. The Teen Mom 2 star hasn’t had an easy life, but it all seems to be falling into place as the MTV face continues to raise her kids with a solid grasp on motherhood. Kailyn has a steady head on those shoulders.

Kail’s Instagram stories today showed her having a blast. The blonde was seen in somewhat of a soft play area with her boys, with the stories initially opening as a road journey – it looked like Kail had documented the trip there as well as the fun had. Plenty of stories showed the star’s sons having the time of their life, although fans will likely have noticed that the setting was an unusual one.

Yes, there were unicorn pig statues. In fact, Kail even mentioned them in her stories.

A brief moment likely did it for the star’s fans. Kailyn appeared in selfie mode as she sucked on a lollipop. The blonde was seen with her hair straightened – it isn’t always those famous curls for Kail. Most notable, though, was that Kailyn was completely covered in confetti, with the multicolor flecks falling all over her head and the tie-dye top she was wearing. The star delivered a direct gaze – and yes, she was wearing her glasses.

Kailyn will always wow her fans, and she doesn’t need makeup. The star recently took to Instagram with soaking-wet hair and headphones in a brief home selfie, with the photo showing that Kailyn can be a stunner with or without the warpaint.

Kailyn will take her boys on age-appropriate outings, but the star has stood firm when it comes to other aspects of their lives. Of course, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux feature on the MTV show, but Kail revealed that she didn’t want to bring them to the franchise’s reunion earlier this year.

As Hollywood Life reports, Kailyn opened up on her Coffee Convos podcast.

“I started refusing to bring the kids because of all the drama and I think the other cast members felt the same way or they had the same reservations around the same time.”

“So it just didn’t make sense to have us all there and do it that way. So I started saying, ‘Well, I’m not bringing my kids.’ Well, now that we’ve done it a little bit differently I would like to film a reunion segment with my kids so I don’t know, we’ll see about this year,” Kailyn added.

