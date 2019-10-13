WWE Rumors: Popular Superstar Injured And Could Be Out Of Action For A Year

Many were wondering where this superstar had been, but this clears things up.

Right now, WWE is dealing with a lot of different things, such as NXT moving to television and Friday Night SmackDown heading to FOX. On top of that, we are right in the middle of the WWE Superstar Draft, with one night down and the next taking place on the upcoming Monday Night Raw. At the same time all of these exciting things are going on, a popular superstar is dealing with an injury which could mean missing as much of a year in the ring.

One name that fans didn’t hear on the first night of the draft and likely won’t hear on Monday, either, is that of Ember Moon. Fans haven’t seen much of her in the last couple of months, and they won’t see her for much longer now.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Wrestling Inc., reported that Moon is suffering from an injury that could be bad or really bad. Moon is dealing with an ankle injury or there may be something wrong with her Achilles, and she is hoping that it is the former and not the worse of the two.

If the injury is a problem with her ankle, she could be out of WWE action for months due to the severity of it. If it ends up being an Achilles injury, Ember Moon would likely be out of action for at least a year.

Moon had been involved in some pretty big storylines after being called up to the main roster, but she eventually faded into the background. Over the summer, she only had around 10 matches, which leads many to wonder if this injury has been lingering for quite some time.

Her last match was in a losing effort to Lacey Evans on the episode of Monday Night Raw from September 23, 2019. She actually hasn’t won a match since pinning Charlotte Flair on an episode of SmackDown Live near the end of July.

The losing streak for Ember Moon includes two losses to Bayley, one of which was for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam. It may be unnecessary to say, but it has not been the most successful time for Moon since being called up to the main roster in April of last year.

For now, the exact extent of Ember Moon’s injury isn’t known, as rumors have it on one end of the spectrum or the other. Hopefully, it is not the worst case scenario, and is only an ankle injury so she can make it back to WWE television before too long.