Maren Morris Flashes Cleavage And Shows Some Leg In Silver Minidress In Instagram Photo With Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris showed off a lot of leg and a lot of love in her most recent Instagram post. The 29-year-old singer has bucked the country music trend of wearing cowboy boots and classic Western wear during her performances, opting instead to rock revealing outfits that flash a lot more flesh than a pair of blue jeans and a fringe-covered jacket.

While her style might be a bit unconventional for a female country star, Maren is beginning to develop some consistency in the costumes she chooses for her concerts. Earlier this month, she sported a minidress for a performance at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center. It featured a plunging neckline and a thigh-skimming skirt, much like the ensemble she chose for her more recent concert in South Dakota. However, while her latest look was as equally eye-catching, it wasn’t as colorful.

Maren has been busy traveling the country with Miranda Lambert on her “Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour,” and the women’s latest stop was at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux City, South Dakota. Maren didn’t let the chilly weather stop her from rocking a tiny silver dress with spaghetti straps and a deep V neckline that put her cleavage on display. The shiny dress also featured sparkly embellishments on the sleeves and in the middle of the bust. She completed her look with a pair of sexy high-heeled sandals that accentuated her toned legs.

Maren’s husband, fellow country singer Ryan Hurd, came out to support the Highwomen member during this leg of the tour. He was more appropriately dressed for the snowy weather outside in a cozy flannel jacket, which he wore over a Maren Morris T-shirt. Ryan, 32, shared a few snapshots taken during the stop on his own Instagram page, including one of himself and Maren holding hands.

Ryan dubbed himself a “snow bum” and Maren a “snow queen,” but she came up with a more creative way to describe her concert look. In her Instagram story, she wrote that her ensemble was “Hershey Kiss meets Fembot.”

Maren’s Instagram followers were happy to see the “I Could Use a Love Song” singer with her man.

“So sweet those happy smiles,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.

“Love how tiny you are next to him. Y’all are the cutest!” another commented.

“So sweet! Also – LEGS,” a third remarked.

As reported by The Boot, Maren and Ryan met in 2013 when they were both working as songwriters. They were partnered together for a studio session that produced the Tim McGraw song “Last Turn Home.”