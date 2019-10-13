Carrie Underwood Wows In Tight Yoga Pants Backstage With Husband & Both Boys: ‘How We Roll’

Carrie Underwood’s “Cry Pretty 360” tour hasn’t afforded too many photos of the singer with her family. In fact, pictures of the singer during her tour mostly seem to see her solo – well, that and a massive crowd. The 36-year-old has appeared in a rare photo posted to her Instagram stories (and this one included the family).

Earlier today, Carrie took to her Instagram stories. The photo posted was a candid one, with the famous blonde seen making her way through a backstage area. Carrie was with husband Mike Fisher, plus her two sons, Isaiah and Jacob. While the star wasn’t photographed from the front – in fact, nobody was – she was nonetheless wowing viewers, wearing a pair of yoga pants from her Calia by Carrie range. Yes, those killer legs were on show.

The photo showed Carrie ahead of the three guys in her family, with the blonde carrying a bottle of water. Carrie’s bombshell hair was worn down, with Carrie herself seen in a simple black top along with a super-tight pair of patterned bottoms – the star’s website details that the yoga pants are called Energize. There was definitely plenty of energy in the image, with Mike seen behind Carrie and carrying baby Jacob. Isaiah was seen on a skateboard.

Some text accompanied the story.

“HOW WE ROLL…”

Carrie rocking leggings these days has turned into a pretty giant deal for her fanbase. The star’s fans went a little nuts earlier this year when Carrie’s rock-hard legs appeared in a pair of cracked marble leggings, although this image didn’t seem out to promote the Calia by Carrie line too much. Fans would likely argue that the touching family moment took center stage.

Carrie has spoken about her marriage. An interview with The Guardian this year saw the singer admit to feeling alone on stage, although the sentiment seemed to be a happy one, with Carrie also mentioning her marriage to Mike.

Loading...

“My husband is probably the only person this planet I could’ve married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be,” Carrie said.

Carrie does, indeed, seem to have a wonderful family life. The star welcomed her son Jacob in January. Clearly, this tour is allowing Carrie to spend precious time with her nearest and dearest.