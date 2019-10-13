Lingerie Model Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Perfect Abs In New Gym Snap

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina is well-known among her fans and followers on Instagram for posting her bikini and lingerie pictures almost every week. To her fans’ delight, she posts several of them quite often.

The current week has been no exception, as Anna took to her page and treated her fans to a hot gym photograph in which she showed off her amazing abs as well as a glimpse of cleavage wearing a bluish-gray sports bra.

The model had her blond tresses in a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup to keep the pic simple, yet chic. The snap was captured in a gym, however, the model didn’t specify the exact location via a geotag.

In the caption, Anna announced that she will be releasing her first fitness guide within the next 15 days, adding that she will be including a variety of workout and meal plans in the guide. The model also tagged her photographer, Marc Colcer, in the picture to acknowledge his work.

Within an hour of posting, the picture has amassed more than 10,000 likes and over 160 comments. Fans and followers praised Anna for her amazing physique and for putting in so much effort to stay fit and healthy.

“Wooo hooo!!! Cant wait!!! Gonna get me some of those!!” one excited fan commented on the picture.

“Lord have mercy, you’re beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“[Such a] beautiful figure, honey,” a third fan chimed in.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “wonderful,” “you’re perfect,” “fabulous physique,” “you’re fantastic,” “stunning body,” and “your abs are delicious” to appreciate Anna’s beauty.

Before sharing the gym snap, Anna treated her fans to an up-close selfie in which she could be seen rocking an animal-print top that allowed the model to show off a glimpse of her enviable cleavage.

The model wore her hair down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a light pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blush, and lots of mascara to pull off a simple, yet very sexy look.

Anna ditched her accessories, flashing a seductive smile and looking straight into the camera for her pose.

Within a day of posting, the picture had amassed more than 15,000 likes and 300 comments, proving the model’s popularity.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Anna is a classic beauty, while another one opined that the model is “literally perfect.”

As The Inquisitr previously noted, although Anna predominately became famous because of her Instagram, she knows a thing or two about professional modeling, as she was already featured in various publications, including Viva Glam, B-authentique, and TransWorld Motocross.