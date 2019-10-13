Watch New York Yankees Vs. Houston Astros Stream Live: Start Time, ALCS Game 2, Astros Need Big Win At Home

The Houston Astros must rebound from a shocking 7-0 defeat at their home park to even their American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The last time the Houston Astros faced the New York Yankees in the postseason, as The Inquisitr reported, they edged the Bronx Bombers in a seven-game American League Championship series. The win propelled the Astros to only the second World Series in a franchise history that began in 1962, when the team was still called the Houston Colt 45s. Houston went on to win that 2017 World Series, but last season lost to the Boston Red Sox in a five-game ALCS.

This season, in a rematch against the Yankees — the third straight ALCS appearance for Houston — the Astros suddenly find themselves down a game after a shocking Game 1 defeat at home. They turn to 36-year-old future Hall of Fame righty Justin Verlander to help them get even before heading to New York in the game that will stream live from Minute Maid Park.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros AL Championship Series Game 2, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. CDT, 8:08 p.m. EDT, and 5:08 p.m. PDT at the 41,168-seat Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, October 13.

Of course, in 2017, the Astros found themselves down 3-2 to New York before taking the final two games of the series. But this time, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka shut down the Astros’ offense, which put up 920 runs this season, per Baseball Reference, 3rd in the American League.

Tanaka allowed just one hit and no runs over six innings before the Yankees bullpen also turned in a shut-down performance, as New York cruised to a 7-0 victory.

But in Game 2, the Yankees hitters will need to cope with Verlander, who, despite his advanced age, posted one of the best seasons of his 15-year career, per BR, striking out 300 for the first time while winning 21 games with just six losses, posting a 2.58 ERA. Verlander also led the AL in starts (34) and innings pitched, at 223. His WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) also led the league at 0.803.

Astros ace Justin Verlander will try to even the ALCS against the Yankees. Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free live online stream of the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros ALCS Game 2, log in to FOX Sports Go, which offers a livestream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers. The service is also available through the FOX Sports Go app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros game with a free livestream — but without a cable subscription — is to sign up for a complimentary trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now, which until recently was known as DirecTV Now. All three of those services require credit card information and will charge a subscription fee. But they also each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Yanks-‘Stros playoff game at “The Juice Box” livestream for free.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe for free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the New York-Houston ALCS playoff game and many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to Postseason.tv.