Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo With Husband Brian Austin Green And Three Sons

Megan Fox keeps her private life just that, and rarely posts photos of her family on Instagram. The actress shocked her 7.3 million followers Saturday night when she shared three pictures to her feed that featured her three sons and husband Brian Austin Green. The family ventured out to Disneyland for Halloween festivities, and Megan poked fun at their inability to take a photo with everyone focused on the camera.

The first snap features Megan with her three boys — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3 — all of whom she shares with Brian. The family is looking back at the camera, likely held by the patriarch, as they posed in front of a large Mickey Mouse-themed Ferris wheel. The second photo featured the whole family in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, but not everyone was paying attention. Little Journey was looking off to the side as the rest of the family posed for the snap, and the little guy didn’t seem any more focused in the third picture!

Posing by a giant Mickey Mouse jack-o-lantern, Megan’s boys stared rather blankly into the camera, with Bodhi giving a wide-open smile. Megan joked her family couldn’t pose for a normal photo, noting the silly faces that her kids made throughout all three pictures.

This was the first post from Megan in almost a month, and it’s been well over a year since any of her children made an appearance on her timeline. In June of last year, the Transformers actress posted a solo shot of Journey wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt. The only time Brian appeared on Megan’s Instagram page was back in 2017 when she shared a throwback photo of her hubby from his Beverly Hills, 90210 days.

Needless to say, the family photos were quite a treat for Megan’s followers who enjoyed getting a small glimpse into her life. Fans showed their adoration for the new pictures in the comments section.

“Your family is beautiful!” one user wrote.

“Imaging having Megan Fox as your mom,” another added.

Loading...

In less than 24 hours, the photo brought in over 800,000 likes and 2,800 comments. Many followers were happy to see Megan and Brian doing so well since they’ve had several ups and downs in their marriage. The duo separated in 2015, five years after they tied the knot. They eventually filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Megan filed papers to dismiss their divorce case. The two never legally split.