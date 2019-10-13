Diddy’s Son, Christian Combs, Speaks On His Father’s Rumored Romance With Lori Harvey

Diddy’s son Christian Combs all but confirmed that his father and Lori Harvey were together in his latest interview.

The rapper, who is also referred to as “King Combs,” spoke to Hollywood Life and was reportedly asked about his 49-year-old father’s relationship with Lori, 22. Combs was attending the Tiffany & Co Men’s launch event when he was approached about what exactly was going on between his father and Lori. Combs slyly gave his view on the relationship without completely stating that the two were a couple.

“They good. They’re just being… Private time,” Combs said about Diddy and Lori. “That’s up to them. So…”

The son of Diddy and the late Kim Porter decided to leave his take on his dad’s reported new relationship there. While he didn’t say much about the couple, it was a hint that the two are together at the moment.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Diddy and Lori have been making headlines concerning their relationship since March. The two were seen together after a party that month, and have been seen out and about ever since. Recently, the two were rumored to have been together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, back in September.

While neither Lori nor Diddy took photos together during their alleged getaway, the backgrounds from their standalone photos were eerily similar and made their followers think that they were on vacation together.

In addition to the trips together, Diddy and Lori have been spending time with the model’s family. The two were spotted in Italy back in July with Lori’s mother, Marjorie Bridges-Harvey, and her stepdad, Steve Harvey. The four were spotted laughing and smiling throughout the lunch together and Diddy and Lori were seen cozying up with each other. While it was reported that the meeting was a coincidence, a source reportedly told Hollywood Life that the couple had the entire outing planned out.

“Diddy didn’t tell anyone he was planning to meet up with Lori in Europe, but they’ve been spending a lot of time together, so there is no way it was a coincidence,” the source said. “But as far as everyone knew Diddy was just going on a family vacation [and] he fooled everyone.”

Neither Diddy nor Lori has confirmed that they’re a couple. The two have, though, been rumored to be expecting a baby together. Lori quickly shut down those rumors, however, by sharing photos of her washboard abs on her Instagram page, although she hasn’t addressed the rumors publicly.