American Bombshell Tawny Jordan Shows Off Major Skin In A Racy Red Dress On Instagram

American model Tawny Jordan took to her Instagram account on Sunday morning and shared a racy new snap where she was featured infusing style and sexiness.

In the picture, the hot model could be seen rocking a beautiful red dress with a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts.

According to the caption, the revealing dress was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is a preferred choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

The model wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves and opted for a nude shade of lipstick to keep it simple, yet sexy. The model stood in her bedroom, tilted her head, looked straight into the camera, and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Within less than a day of going live, the picture has amassed more than 8,200 likes and close to 217 comments in which fans and followers praised the model in explicit comments.

Apart from her fans, some of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Jaylene Cook, Madison Gordon, Cina, and Erika Rose, among others.

“Loveee that dress on you,” one of her followers wrote.

“[You are] the most beautiful woman on the entire planet,” another one chimed in.

“I’m obsessed with this [picture],” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile a fourth follower, who seemed to be quite a big fan of the model, wrote the following comment to express his admiration.

“You are a divinely inspired work of art.”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “breathtakingly dreamy woman,” “so amazing,” “unbelievably hot,” “too much sweet and attractive,” and “you are the best,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the picture in the red dress, Tawny wowed her fans with another sexy image, where she could be seen rocking a nude-pink crop top that she teamed with a matching pencil skirt. The model wore her hair down, applied minimal makeup and sat on a desk to strike a pose.

According to the caption, the stylish outfit was also from Fashion Nova, for which Tawny works as a brand ambassador.

According to a previous article by The Inquisitr, Tawny entered the modeling industry at the age of 19. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further stated that the stunner has modeled for different brands in the past, including Pink Lipstick Lingerie and Maria Del Carmen.