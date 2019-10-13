Blond Bombshell Hannah Palmer Nearly Spills Out Of Red Bikini In Vacation Snap

Hannah Palmer appears to be enjoying these last days of warm weather. In her most recent Instagram update, she looked smoking hot in a tiny red bikini that hardly contained her assets.

In the snap, Hannah was reclining in the seat of a boat. The blue-eyed, blond-haired beauty wore a skimpy red bikini as she leaned back on one elbow. The bikini top was a halter style that tied in the center just below her breasts. The plunging neckline showed plenty of Hannah’s cleavage. The photo captured the model from a side angle, which flashed bit of her abs. The curve of her hip, as well as her toned thighs, were also on display. Her bronze skin glowed in the outdoor light.

Hannah looked amazing as she relaxed in the seat. She sported a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, contoured cheeks, and a pink color on her lips. Hannah wore her hair down in loose waves as she gave the camera a sultry look.

The geotag for the photo said that the Instagram sensation was on Lake Powell, and Hannah indicated that she was on day three of a camping trip. Her followers raved over how incredible she looked in the photo — especially for being on a camping trip.

“I’ve never seen a girl look so good on her 3rd day of camping,” one follower commented.

“How do you look this beautiful after 3 days of camping,” asked another fan.

Other fans were taken by Hannah’s natural beauty.

“My eyes are blessed,” quipped one fan.

“You are so lovely it makes my heart hurt. Gorgeous,” wrote a second admirer.

“What an incredibly beautiful view,” a third fan raved.

“You are sexy on another level,” a fourth follower commented.

Sexy is definitely one word to describe Hannah. A quick scroll through her Instagram page shows that she can be all kinds of seductive in her photos. The beauty models a variety of clothing, from bathing suits to sun dresses, and she looks amazing in all of them.

In August, Hannah put her dangerous curves on display in a skimpy pink bikini on a cloudy day. The weather may have been overcast, but she was bright ray of sunshine in the eye-popping number.

Fans wanting to see more of Hannah can follow her Instagram account.