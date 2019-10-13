Donald Trump Blasts Rashida Tlaib On Twitter, Calls Her ‘Despicable Human Being’

The fiery tweet came on the heels of Tlaib's suggestion that Trump's allies who refuse to comply with subpoenas should be jailed.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, known in Congress for her role as a member of The Squad, was on the receiving end of a tweet attack by President Donald Trump on Sunday.

According to The Hill, the president’s attack on Tlaib came shortly after the lawmaker revealed that some House Democrats held discussions about jailing Trump’s allies who are currently refusing to submit to federally-issued subpoenas. Tlaib told Deadline Detroit that the use of inherent contempt charges was being seriously considered by Democrats to force Trump’s allies and associates to comply.

“A despicable human being!” the president tweeted on Sunday, in retweet of White House social media director Dan Scovino’s take on Tlaib’s interview.

Tlaib isn’t the only House Democrat who has publicly floated the idea of locking up Trump’s allies on contempt charges. On Wednesday, Rep. John Garamendi suggested that “it’s time to call in the sergeant-at-arms and march” those who refuse to comply with requests related to the Ukraine whistleblower investigation and send them to “our little jail,” which was in reference to an actual jail Garamendi claims Congress has.

“Let them sit there and cool off for a while,” he added.

On Tuesday, the White House sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and three Democratic committee leaders that made clear they wouldn’t comply with requests in regards to the Ukraine phone call controversy. Doubling down, White House counsel Pat Cipollone charged House Democrats with violating the U.S. Constitution after House Democrats announced an impeachment inquiry without a formal vote, citing a lack of transparency as one of the reasons Trump or his inner-circle wouldn’t be cooperating.

A day later, the president seemingly at least partially walked back on the strongly-worded letter, saying that he would be willing to cooperate with Democrats as long as “they give us our rights.” Trump also made it clear that he would continue to refuse to play nice with Democrats if they say he can’t have lawyers with him, ask questions, or “all of these crazy things.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Loading...

Tlaib and Trump aren’t strangers to trading insults. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tlaib’s campaign began selling t-shirts with the phrase “Impeach The MF,” which was a reference to the profanity she previously used while talking about her desire for the president to be impeached.

The phrase originated shortly after Tlaib was sworn in after winning her House election as part of the “blue wave.” Not long after her official swearing-in ceremony, the Michigan lawmaker was recorded as saying, “We’re going to impeach the motherf*cker!”

Tlaib was condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle at the time for making the profane remark.