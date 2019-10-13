Ivanka Trump Celebrates Sister Tiffany’s Birthday With Glam Throwback Photo

Ivanka Trump's sister was a toddler in the snapshot that she chose for her birthday post.

Ivanka Trump used a glamorous throwback photo to wish her younger sister Tiffany a happy birthday. The photo wasn’t all fancy, though. While President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter was all dressed up in a designer gown, Tiffany was wearing a diaper.

On Sunday, Ivanka, 37, took to Twitter to share a throwback snapshot of herself and Tiffany, 26, posing together on an ornate sofa trimmed with gold accents. The bottoms of massive gold baroque picture frames were visible on the wall behind the girls, adding to the opulence of the setting.

Ivanka was wearing an exquisite black dress with a voluminous skirt. It featured a sheer overlay covered with a pattern of squiggly lines. She had her hair pulled back and hidden underneath a black hat adorned with a net veil that covered the top half of her face. Ivanka’s eyes were closed, and she was leaning back on a pile of pillows with one hand behind her head.

Because Tiffany is a toddler in the photo, Ivanka had to be a young tween or teen when the pic was taken. Baby Tiffany was sitting on her half-sister’s lap and drinking from a baby bottle. She was clad in nothing but a diaper, and her blond hair was curled. In the caption of her post, Ivanka wished Tiffany a happy birthday and cracked a joke about her “many babysitting fails.”

Not long after Ivanka shared the photo, her sister responded to it.

“Haha I love this and I love you so much!” Tiffany wrote.

Ivanka’s followers also loved her post.

“This is beyond fabulous,” read one response to it.

“All of you kids turn out to be pretty good your mom and dad very proud of all you,” read another remark.

Tiffany is the daughter of the president and his second wife, Marla Maples. She occasionally attends political events with her family, but she has not gotten involved in her father’s administration the way Ivanka has.

Ivanka serves as one her father’s top advisers, meaning that she often gets caught in the crossfire when he does something that people disagree with. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, people recently started using Twitter to send Ivanka photos of dead civilian women and children who are losing their lives in Syria. This was in response to Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, which has allowed Turkey to attack the Kurdish people. The Kurds are longtime allies of the U.S. and have been instrumental in the fight against terrorist organizations in the region.

Some critics of Trump’s decision also tried to get Ivanka’s attention in the comments section of her birthday post.

“Please please stop the War in Syria the Kurds die,” read one response to her Instagram photo.

“Support the Kurdish people please,” read another remark.

So far, Ivanka has not shared her thoughts on her father’s controversial decision.