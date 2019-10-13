Will Dissly Injury Update: Seahawks Tight End Could Be Out For The Season After Achilles Injury

Seattle Seahawks tight end Will Dissly could be out for quite some time after suffering an apparent Achilles injury in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Dissly went down in the second quarter of the game against Cleveland, suffering what the team reported as an unspecified Achilles injury. While the extent is not yet known, the injury means there is the potential that he could be out for the remainder of the season. The situation was particularly troubling for the Seahawks as Dissly suffered a non-contact injury, going down after trying to catch a pass. He was carted off the field afterward and taken to the locker room for evaluation.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, there is already fear within the Seahawks organization that Dissly will be missing some significant time.

“Seahawks’ TE Will Dissly is done for the day – and the team fears a lot longer – with an Achilles injury,” Schefter wrote.

A torn Achilles would almost certainly mean that Dissly’s season is over. As Fansided noted after Eric Berry suffered a torn Achilles, the injury comes with a long recovery period that would more than likely take Dissly through the rest of the season.

“The recovery time after surgery is at least six weeks, and that’s just with the walking boot. It could take up to 12 weeks before the walking boot comes off and then the rehabbing of the tendon starts,” the report noted. “That process is one you don’t want to rush, as improper rehabbing of a surgically repaired tendon could lead to it tearing again, and the process is even harder to bounce back from.”

Before Sunday’s injury, Dissly had been enjoying a productive season as one of Russell Wilson’s favorite red-zone targets. He had 23 catches for 262 yards and four touchdowns this season, and had one target in Sunday’s game before leaving the field.

The Seahawks, down 20-12 approaching halftime, looked to be leaning on the passing game against the Browns as the team had just 23 yards rushing. Dissly’s absence could hurt on both sides of the ball, as the tight end was known as a strong run blocker.

TE Will Dissly appears to raise hand as he leaves field on a cart. Achilles injury, non-contact cutting on Cleveland’s grass field chasing a pass. Obviously out for rest of today and likely beyond. Two fantastic partial seasons, two injuries for ex #UWHuskies DL. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/rv4zLOS0pF — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 13, 2019

It is not clear when the Seahawks may have a full evaluation of Dissly’s injury. If he did suffer a torn Achilles, he would likely move quickly to surgery, starting his recovery as soon as possible. More information should be coming soon about Dissly’s status and the Seahawk’s plan to replace him, if needed.