Watch San Francisco 49ers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Livestream: Start Time, Preview, West Coast Rivals Week 6 Clash

In a battle of Southern California vs. Northern California, the Los Angeles Rams will try to end the San Francisco 49ers' undefeated run.

The Los Angeles Rams returned to the Super Bowl last season for the first time since their move back to L.A. from St. Louis and only the fourth time in franchise history — and came away losers in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the 52-year history of the event, as The Inquisitr reported. In fact, with only three points to just 13 for the winning New England Patriots, the Rams scored fewer points than any team ever to play in a Super Bowl.

Now the Rams, coming off of two straight losses, face another daunting task — stopping the undefeated San Francisco 49ers, who are off to their first 4-0 start since 1990. The West Coast rivals will clash in a game set to stream live from Southern California.

To find out how to watch a free live video stream of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL 2019 Week 6 clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PDT at the 78,400-seat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, October 13. That start time will be 4:05 EDT, 3:05 CDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the 49ers-Rams rivalry game kicks off at 9:05 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. Down Under, in Australia, the game gets underway at 6:05 a.m. on Monday, October 14, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 4:05 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 5:05 a.m. Japan Time on Monday morning.

The Niners-Rams game will stream live only in selected areas of the country, while some areas will receive livestream video of different NFL games. To see where the NFC West Coast clash will be available, see the map provided by 506Sports.com. The game will be streamed to areas shaded in green.

After a disappointing 4-12 season last year — one that saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s season end due to injury in just the third week — the sixth-year quarterback who spent the first three-and-half-seasons of his NFL career backing up New England’s Tom Brady appears ready for what he hopes will be his first full season as a starter.

The Patriots’ 2014 second-round draft pick, 62nd overall, out of Football Championship Subdivision (formerly Division 1AA) Eastern Illinois, has the 49ers defending one of only two undefeated records remaining in the NFL. In fact, Garoppolo-led teams have won 12 of the 14 games he has started in his career so far, according to Pro Football Reference.

On the other side, the Rams feature one of the NFL’s top young glamour quarterbacks in Jared Goff, who was made the first overall selection in the 2016 draft by the Rams. But Goff is off to a slow start, posting an 83.3 passer rating through six games, per PFR, to 99.4 in four games for Garoppolo.

Jimmy Garoppolo has led the 49ers to their first 4-0 start in 29 years. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC West game, access the streaming video provided by FOX Sports Go or download the FOX Sports Go app. The FOX Sports Go service also streams live on set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the San Francisco-Los Angeles showdown on their TV sets. Fans should be aware that the FOX Sports Go service requires cable TV or satellite provider login credentials.

On the other hand, there is a way to watch the Niners-Rams clash live online for free without a cable login. Fans may register for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as Fubo TV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to log in to live video of Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 6 clash for free.

In many areas of the country, NFL Sunday Ticket offers every NFL game via online stream with an annual subscription fee, though the service also comes with a week-long free trial.

For viewers abroad, NFL Game Pass also offers a free trial period to watch a live online stream of the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams NFC West showdown. The service provides livestream video of all NFL games for fans outside of the United States, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season. For a list of countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass support site.