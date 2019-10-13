Camila Cabello Talks Nerves & ‘Acid Reflux’ After ‘SNL’ Appearance

For Camila Cabella, this past Saturday night was like no other.

In fact, the singer-songwriter was called “pure magic” by Oprah Magazine on Instagram. This comment was delivered following the singer-songwriter’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live.

For the coveted gig on NBC on October 12, the brunette beauty performed two songs that marked her debut as the musical guest on the iconic show. Although she appeared to be extremely confident about the gig when she delivered her tunes, the former Fifth Harmony singer admitted she had been so nervous that she was going to “have acid reflux for five days.”

After posting that message on one of many uploads centered around her SNL experience, her fans were right there, cheering Camila’s accomplishment. Besides the Oprah Magazine comment meant for the star — which alone garnered nearly 1,400 likes — her overall post received more than 750,000 likes.

Meanwhile, an abundance of cheer came from more than 2,200 commenters. Some fans elected to bestow emoji of all different kinds, including red and black heart faces, red hearts, star-eyed faces, and flames, while others used their words to talk about Camila’s newest role. A number of admirers sent their love in English and Spanish and still other commenters weighed in with positive things to say.

“YOU KILLED IT BBY ILY,” shouted one impressed follower.

“the best Saturday night,” stated a second Instagrammer.

“U SERVED VOCALS AND VISUALS LITERALLY EVERYTHING,” insisted a third fan.

“ADOPT ME,” begged a fourth follower.

Meanwhile, before Camila hit the SNL stage, she opted to colorfully speak up on Instagram about how she was feeling about the impending experience.

“I’m 10000% peeing my pants at least two drops TUNE IN TO SEE,” she captioned her post.

All of this stomach troubling anticipation did not seem to affect Camila’s performance.

Entertainment Weekly wrote about her delivery of “Easy,” stating, “Her SNL performance is competent, elegant. The show complements the song’s poppy R&B motif with moody blue backdrop lighting…”

Rolling Stone weighed in as well, complimenting the artist regarding both of the songs she sang on the live television show.

“Cabello delivered a fierce rendition of her recent single ‘Cry For Me.’ Clad in a Marie Antoinette getup, she wielded her power over her court as she sang about the depths of love… Cabello later returned to the stage sans costumes as she belted out her striking single ‘Easy.’ With her band obscured in the background, she still gave a theatrical performance with the focus on her in a silk gown with a mic.”

For more updates on Camila Cabello’s career and her life in general, follow the singer-songwriter on Instagram.