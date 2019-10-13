Instagram Sensation Violet Summers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Revealing Red Lingerie

Instagram model Violet Summers, who is famous on the photo-sharing website for her racy snaps and sexy persona, recently took to her page and teased her 2.3 million fans with a new sultry snap, one which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, the model was featured rocking a revealing red teddy with a plunging mesh-trimmed neckline that allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts.

That’s not all, but the model also flaunted her long, sexy legs as she posed for the picture while sitting on a table. She bit her lower lip and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry look.

Violet wore her brunette tresses down, wore minimal makeup as per her signature style, and finished her look with a pair of black-and-red sneakers.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Scottsdale, Arizona, while in the caption, Violet informed her fans that her sneakers were from Air Jordan.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 430 comments where fans and followers praised the model in explicit terms and showered her with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, Violet’s fellow models Francia James and Ana Lorde also liked and commented on the picture.

“Love it when you bite your bottom lip, gorgeous!!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I didn’t even notice the sneakers!!” another one wrote, referring to the sheer display of skin.

“Your body is just perfect,” a third fan opined.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “stunningly beautiful,” “so pretty,” “absolutely gorgeous as always,” “real dream girl,” and “sweet, innocent angel,” to praise the hottie.

Prior to sharing the latest picture, Violet teased her fans with another hot snap where she could be seen dressed up in a glamorous lilac crop top that she paired with a matching skirt.

To spice things up, the 19-year-old model lifted her top to provide a generous view of her underboob.

She also posted a video along with the picture where she could be seen naughtily lifting her top before turning her back toward the camera and lifting her skirt to show off her pert booty in skimpy white underwear.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Phoenix, Arizona, while fans awarded the snap with almost 50,000 likes and about a thousand comments, which proves that the model is quite popular on the photo-sharing website, and anything she shares has a high potential of going viral.