Elizabeth Hurley Looks Decades Younger Than Her 54 Years In Tiny Bikini

Summer may be officially over, but actress Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t seem quite ready to call it quits on swimsuit season. On Sunday, the beauty updated her Instagram account with a pic in which she flaunted her figure in a tiny bikini.

In the snap, Elizabeth soaked up the sun as she stood outside. She wore a small striped bikini that showed off her fabulous physique. The actress held her arms above her head — a pose that accentuated her curves. The classic triangle top displayed her ample cleavage. Small chain details on the sides of the bottoms drew the eye to Elizabeth’s round hips and toned thighs. Her smooth skin looked flawless in the sunshine as she gave the camera a happy smile.

The Bedazzled actress wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, thick lashes and a pink gloss on her lips. Her long tresses fell down around her shoulders in loose waves.

The post was a hit, garnering more than 26,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the post’s caption, Elizabeth said the suit was her favorite from her collection. Judging from the comments left behind, the suit also turned out to be a favorite among fans as well.

“Yeah it looks like my favorite too,” one follower joked.

Other fans were taken by how pretty Elizabeth looked in the snap.

“Intoxicating beauty,” wrote one admirer.

“You are absolutely stunning,” commented another fan.

One fan wanted to know the secret behind how she stayed looking so young.

“Where do u hide your fountain of youth?” they asked.

Elizabeth does seem to have some kind of secret to looking decades younger than her 54 years.

Over the summer, she has shared many photos that showcase her natural beauty and incredible figure. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes with a bikini top.

The stunner seems to enjoy showing off her figure. In July, she smoldered in an orange bikini while soaking up some sun. One of her more popular posts in the past few months showed her getting herself wet under a fountain in a pool while wearing a sparkly bikini.

Loading...

The beauty looks fabulous in everything she wears. Earlier this week, she looked stunning in a pink gown while promoting breast cancer awareness while attending an event in which she lit up the Empire State Building.

Fans wanting to see more of Elizabeth can follow her Instagram account.