Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Rocks Skimpy Lace Lingerie On Instagram, And Fans Are Absolutely Loving It

Kelly Gale treated her fans to a sizzling new Instagram upload this weekend, and they are absolutely loving it.

The new addition to the Victoria’s Secret model’s account on the social media platform was shared on Saturday, October 12, and was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. In the photo, the 24-year-old posed in front of a large window that allowed plenty of sunlight to pour in and provide a natural spotlight on the stunner, who was putting on a seriously racy display that sent temperatures soaring.

Kelly sent pulses racing in the sultry shot that saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule set of lingerie. The black-and-white filter over the shot made it impossible to tell the exact color of her itty-bitty ensemble, though the lack of detail hardly seemed to bother her fans. Instead, they were captivated by the babe’s impressive figure and famous curves that were left very much on display for all to admire.

The Swedish bombshell’s look consisted of a push-up bra adorned with lace, giving her look a sexy, flirty vibe. A teasing glimpse of cleavage was left well on display underneath her toned arms, which she stretched out in front of her to grasp the window sill — and that wasn’t all that was left within eyesight.

Kelly also sported a pair of matching lace panties, which certainly upped the ante of her skin-baring look. The cheeky garment appeared to be of a thong style that covered only what was necessary as the stunner posed for the shot, leaving her long, toned thighs and curvy booty completely exposed. Its thin waistband sat low on her hips, highlighting her slender frame and sculpted abs — a result of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often shares with her Instagram followers.

No accessories were added to the model’s skimpy display, letting her flawless physique take center stage in the eye-popping snap. Her dark hair was worn in messy, voluminous waves that cascaded behind her shoulders and down her back. The finishing touch on the NSFW look was a gorgeous, minimal face of makeup that let Kelly’s striking features and natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram upload went over very well with Kelly’s thousands of fans. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up over 40,000 likes within its first 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow amazing body,” one person wrote, while another said that Kelly was the “definition of perfection.”

“Oh. My. Goodness. You’re an actual angel,” commented a third.

Kelly has been bringing some serious heat to her Instagram page as of late. To kick off the weekend, the babe delighted her followers with another sexy upload — this time a mirror selfie that saw her showing off again in a set of glittery lingerie that did nothing but favors for her flawless silhouette, driving her fans absolutely wild.