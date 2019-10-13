Kourtney Kardashian Wears All White During Baptism At Etchmiadzin Cathedral

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share an intimate moment for her and her family with her 82.1 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a post from Armenia with four photos of the baptism ceremony. In the first image, the brunette beauty wore a white, long-sleeved top, and she placed a cream-colored covering atop her long brown hair. A bit of the star’s off-white skirt was also visible in the image. Kourtney wore a solemn look as she prepared to get baptized in Etchmiadzin Cathedral, which is among the world’s oldest cathedrals.

Another picture showed Kourtney standing with her three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 4. The next image showed Kourtney and her children standing alongside Kim Kardashian and her four children — North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and 5-month-old Psalm — along with several clergies. Page Six noted that North previously got baptized in Israel at Saint James Cathedral in 2015 with her father, Kanye West. The final picture revealed Kourtney standing with her hands in a prayer position during the ceremony.

Kourtney’s followers enjoyed the glimpse into her special moment with her children, sister, and nieces and nephews. In less than a day, more than 1.3 million people expressed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button on the share. Nearly 4,500 Instagram users also left a comment supporting the reality TV star’s baptism ceremony.

“This is so beautiful and special, Kourtney!” a fan replied.

“God Bless you. Material things come and go. But our families and our faith in Christ is eternal. God bless the Kardashians,” offered another follower.

Kim and Kourtney share their Armenian roots through their late father, Robert Kardashian’s, family, and they visited the country recently, which is when they got baptized in the holy location, which is sometimes called the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

The trip to Armenia was not without controversy for Kourtney, though. Her son, Reign, flipped off paparazzi following the family during the journey, Yahoo! Lifestyle reported. Of course, the entire moment was caught on video, given the publicity surrounding the family. While plenty of people on the internet had thoughts about the behavior, the experts who weighed in on the matter did not seem to think much of Reign’s action. After all, he is a 4-year-old boy who is testing his boundaries right now, and even at such a young age, he realizes that the paparazzi surrounding the family are not his friends.