Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Reportedly Hit With Speeding Ticket

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, has generally avoided defending against the accusations covered in the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. Per USA Today, Paris claims that her cousin, Taj, has taken on the responsibility for publicly defending Jackson, leaving her to help people “chill out” and “think about the bigger picture.”

Although Paris has clearly been through a lot, it wasn’t enough for police to let her off for a substantial speeding ticket, Pop Culture reports. The 21-year-old was reportedly pulled over last month on the 101 highway in California driving “well over” 90 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone.

Paris was reportedly driving her 2017 Jeep Wrangler around 1 a.m. when she was pulled over and fined for speeding. She was also hit with an additional fine for reckless endangerment.

While Paris has refrained from wading into the controversy surrounding Leaving Neverland, she hasn’t stopped completely defending her father occasionally. After a social media troll blasted her in June for her marijuana use, saying Jackson “must be ashamed of her” and said she “must do meth too,” she didn’t hesitate to respond.

“Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth. Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia.”

Leaving Neverland documents the allegations of James Safechuck and Wade Robson, who accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children. Jackson’s supporters, family, and close friends claim that the pair fabricated their allegations and suggest the film’s director, Dan Reed, intentionally created a one-sided film. In addition to Taj, one of Jackson’s most vocal defenders is his former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes.

According to Fiddes, the 2005 trial stemming from an accusation of sexual abuse against 13-year-old Gavin Arvizo affected the King of Pop greatly and he never fully recovered. In addition, Elton John claims that the late pop star was “genuinely mentally ill” during his later years, when he was reportedly addicted to drugs.

Per Rolling Stone, addiction expert Dr. Petros Levounis said that Jackson’s addiction was “quite extensive” during the final years of his life. He claims that Jackson was so adept at hiding it that the AEG executives behind his comeback tour that was planned before his death — and who were the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit — would have had no way of noticing it.