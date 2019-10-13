‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Skintight Leopard Print Mini-Dress

Claudia Sampedro, a model, who has been called the ‘Cuban Kim Kardashian’ because of her resemblance to the globally renowned reality TV star, gave her one million Instagram followers a hot new update on Sunday.

In the photo, Claudia is rocking a skintight leopard-print mini-dress. The dress does a great job of showing off her hourglass figure. She also added some drama to the look with her smokey eye makeup and dark brows which contrasted with her currently blond hair.

In the caption, Claudia revealed that her dress was from a company called Lotus Couture. She didn’t reveal the name of the design but a quick look at their Instagram page revealed that she was wearing their “Don’t Be A Hater” dress. It retails for $52 on the brand’s website.

In the caption, she also asked her fans if they’d be watching the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. But her followers seemed a lot more interested in commenting about her appearance in the photo.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Rawrrrr lol looking on point like always,” another added.

“You look fabulous,” a third person gushed.

“So beautiful girl,” a fourth wrote.

Claudia is likely used to getting this type of feedback on her Instagram photos.

As The Inquisitr reported, she got similar comments when she posted a photo of herself wearing another minidress from Lotus Couture, this one in a solid tangerine. The photo currently has close to 35,000 likes and over 450 comments.

As Cosmopolitan notes, Claudia and Kim Kardashian have something else in common, other than their looks. They have a mutual ex-boyfriend in former New Orleans Saints running back Reggie Bush.

Claudia is currently in a longterm relationship with Julius Peppers, who is also a retired football player. He and Claudia have one child together but they are also raising both of their children from previous relationships, TV Overmind notes.

Her relationship with Julius got some media attention when they both appeared on WAGS Miami, a short-lived reality TV series about the wives and girlfriends of famous athletes. In one clip from the show, the audience learns about their differing opinions about getting married. She is all for it while he is not.

“He is a very private person,” she said of Julius in an interview with Channel 24 South Africa about the show. “He is in his own field of work, you know, in football. He doesn’t do media, he doesn’t do too many interviews, and me wanting to come onto the show and show our relationship… he was a little hesitant at first, but he saw that this was something I really wanted to do, so he came on for filming and we shot scenes with him. I really, really appreciate him for being such a great team player.”

To see more of Claudia’s stunning modeling photos and selfies, fans can follow her on Instagram.