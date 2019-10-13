’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Darcey Silva Jealous After Seeing Tom Brooks With Other Women

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days know that Darcey Silva spends a lot of time crying on the hit television series, and this week’s episode will be no different for the emotional mother-of-two. During the October 13 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Darcey is seen breaking into tears after watching her British beau, Tom Brooks, on the dance floor with a number of other women.

Darcey and Tom were online friends for years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level. While appearing on the series, Darcey traveled to London to meet the man of her dreams, but her expectation of a fairy tale romance was quickly shattered when Tom refused to open up about his feelings toward her. The British man also blamed Darcey for starting drama with her twin sister during an impromptu trip to Albania, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After the less-than-pleasant trip, the couple returned to London, where Tom introduced Darcey to his sister and her partner. During this week’s episode, the two couples got together again, and this time, there were tears.

While chatting with the show’s producers, Tom revealed that he’s passionate about salsa dancing and he’s been doing it for over 20 years. He said he wanted to share his passion with Darcey, so he took her to one of his favorite dance spots. The couple took to the dance floor, but Tom quickly realized that Darcey didn’t know the steps to the dance and he decided to find a new dance partner.

“In salsa dancing, you do dance with numerous people,” Tom explained during his confessional. “If you’re a guy, you’ll dance with maybe 20 or 30 women in one night.”

But this didn’t sit well with Darcey, and she was later seen walking outside to talk with Tom’s sister about her jealousy.

“I see Tom dancing with beautiful women on the dance floor,” Darcey said. “It’s awkward.”

“I got, maybe, a minute dance with him then I got pushed to the side. I want him to give me the attention I deserve.”

Tom’s sister then tells Darcey that her brother is not a “kept man” and she doesn’t think he’ll be settling down anytime soon. She also admitted to the cameras that she doesn’t believe Darcey will be the last woman her brother dates. And from the looks of it, Tom may have already moved on.

According to a report from Soap Dirt, the Brit was recently seen getting flirty with a tall blond woman in Milan, Italy, where they attended the Versace Women’s Spring-Summer 2020 Fashion Show. Tom wore a sleek black suit while his date showed off her assets in a formfitting pink dress, complete with gold shoes and accessories.

It’s currently unclear whether Tom and Darcey have actually broken up, but the status of their relationship will likely be addressed during the show’s upcoming tell-all special.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays on TLC.