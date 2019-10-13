Winnie Harlow Flashes Cleavage In Plunging Open Blouse

Winnie Harlow took to popular social media site Instagram on Saturday to show off The Tina Boot from her collaboration with brand Steve Madden. Her seven million followers got an eyeful of much more than the boots, however, as the model donned an open blouse that left little of her chest to the imagination.

In the snap, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posed on a street corner. She wore a flowered blouse in various colors of pink, purple, green, and black that also included long, billowing sleeves. The open neckline plunged all the way to the waistband of her bell-cut dark-washed jeans, showing off a glimpse of her cleavage and the smooth skin of her abdomen. The blouse was tucked into her pants, which ended in a pair of black, pointed boots.

The 25-year-old completed the look with her dark, shiny locks flowing down her chest, shoulders, and back. She accessorized with a gold watch and necklace and wore a full face of makeup, including thick, black eyeliner and mascara, pink eye shadow, and pink painted lips.

In the two-photo post, Winnie switched up her pose. The first one featured her with one leg crossed over the other as she gazed serenely at the camera. The second featured her with her legs spread and her head slightly tilted backwards.

In the caption of the post, the model announced that the boot was available on the Steve Madden website while its name was inspired by her baby sister Chrystina. She added that she loved the pointed toe and silver detailing and saw the shoe as a classed-up cowboy boot.

The post received over a hundred likes in the first day of being posted in addition to more than 350 comments in which her fans complimented her on the photos and congratulated her on the boots.

“Love this Winnie!” one Instagram user commented, following up with three kissy face emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” another follower wrote, adding a crying face, heart, and heart-eyed emoji to express their feelings.

“So damn perfect,” a third social media user chimed in.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that the model faced backlash after complaining that she had to give up her business seat when her flight out of Milan was canceled. Her disgruntled fans were unimpressed with her comment, asking her if that was her greatest problem in life and letting her know that people travel in economy class everyday and don’t complain about it on social media.

The model defended herself against the critics in a follow-up post, saying that her comment was taken out of context and that she was not complaining about being bumped from business class but rather making a statement.