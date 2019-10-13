Barbara Palvin Shows Off Her Amazing Body In New Monochromatic Lingerie Snap

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin — who is best known to her 12.5 million Instagram followers for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel — has no qualms when it comes to sharing her sexy, skin-baring snaps on social media.

Taking to her page on Sunday, October 13, the model shared a very hot snap with her fans where she was featured wearing a skimpy lingerie set that exposed her cleavage, taut stomach, and sexy legs.

The model posed for the monochromatic picture by lying on a sofa, while she stared directly into the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Her fans couldn’t contain their excitement and rushed to award the picture with more than 440,000 likes and over 1,500 comments within just 30 minutes of the post going live.

Apart from English, comments were also posted in various other languages, including German, Arabic, Turkish, Spanish, and of course, her native Hungarian, among others. This shows that the model’s fans are spread across the globe.

Per usual, fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and praised the model in explicit terms. Some of her fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the snap, including Charli Howard, Megan Williams, Brookes Nader, and Valentina Fradegrada, to name a few.

“God, you are so stunning!!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are such a beautiful woman. Your beauty leaves me completely speechless,” another one commented.

“You are the most gorgeous model in the world. You boyfriend is the luckiest man ever!” a third admirer opined.

Others, per usual, used words and phrases like “too hot to handle,” “extremely sexy,” “omg, I can’t even,” “amazing figure and features,” and “true goddess,” to praise Barbara.

Before sharing the sultry lingerie snap, Barbara treated her fans to a picture where she was featured posing at the runway of the Calzedonia Leg Show in Verona, Italy, where Barbara could be seen wearing a leopard-print dress with puffy sleeves that she teamed with word-embroidered tights and black booties.

In the caption, the 26-year-old model informed her fans that she spent her birthday, which was on October 8, with her Calzedonia family. Even though there was no significant skin-showing, Barbara’s picture garnered more than 817,000 likes and close to 1,900 comments, which shows that she is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an earlier report by The Inquisitr, Palvin, who is currently in a relationship with actor Dylan Sprouse, previously dated English singer Julian Perretta. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article further revealed that the model also had a brief fling with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.