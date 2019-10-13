WWE News: Adult Film Company Pokes Fun At WWE Over Superstar’s Name Change

Many fans have been critical of WWE’s creative decisions in recent times, including adult film company Brazzers. The organization had some words to share about last weekend’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view following the unpopular main event finish, and now they’ve spoken out about Chad Gable’s new nickname, “Shorty Gable.”

Brazzers returned to Twitter this week to comment on the Olympic wrestler’s new moniker, retweeting a previous post offering WWE help creating “logical” and “coherent” storylines. The caption for the latest tweet regarding the former Raw Tag Team Champion’s new name simply read, “Shorty Gable. We rest our case.”

As reported by Daily DDT, Gable’s new name is divisive among WWE fans. He’s one of the most legitimate athletes on the entire roster, having competed at the Olympic Games for the United States, and some fans disapprove of him being the butt of juvenile jokes about his height.

While he’s picked up some major victories against King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin in recent weeks, the more skeptical members of the WWE Universe are worried that this will lead to Gable being buried in the long run.

Of course, word backstage is that Vince McMahon is a fan of Gable following his acclaimed performances in the King of the Ring tournament, and his new name is part of the company’s vision to give him a push.

While he is being portrayed as an underdog at the moment, WWE has a tendency to give up superstars after giving them stop-start pushes. A goofy name like this, coupled with a potential loss of momentum down the line, could affect the superstar’s long-term success in the company.

Loading...

At the same time, it’s still early days for the new gimmick and it remains to be seen if crowds will respond to the changes in the coming weeks. Gable is starting to embrace his nickname on WWE television, and he continues to put on top quality matches which will only further endear him to the WWE Universe.

On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the superstar came up short in a match against Corbin. With the brand draft currently ongoing, it’s possible that this past match will be their last one against each other for a while, as their fate has not yet been decided. Final draft picks will occur on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

This is the most attention Gable has gotten since being promoted to the main roster. It will be interesting to see what his future holds.