Kate Hudson Shares Diet & Health Tips For Maintaining Weight After Giving Birth To Her Third Child Last Year

Kate Hudson recently opened up about maintaining a healthy lifestyle after giving birth to her third child last year and becoming a global ambassador for WW (previously Weight Watchers) in 2018, reported the Daily Mail.

The actress emphasized in an interview with The Sun Herald that maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle is about understanding food and making informed decisions about what to use to fuel the body. She also makes sure to focus on wellness and not just on losing weight.

“It’s about understanding your food and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, being part of a community and having support. I’ve always been a very healthy eater and I’m very knowledgeable about nutrition but I use the app to look things up that I’m not sure about.”

When the 40-year-old was made global ambassador for WW in December of 2018, she had given birth just two months prior. At the time, she commented that the title had come at the perfect time for her as it gave her the opportunity to focus on herself while raising three little ones.

“It’s hard when you have babies. Everyone comes before you, and you have to find that time to just focus in on yourself.”

As an ambassador, the How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days actress hopes to inspire others to live a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

She adds that one of her passions in life is wanting people to live their most optimum life, whether it be in health or in happiness. She also loves when she’s stopped by someone on the street who is a part of the community as it means they’re doing something good for themselves.

Last week, the fitness buff showed off her slim figure on Instagram with a mirror selfie. In the snap, the actress wore a pair of high-waisted dark orange undies that highlighted her trim waist while donning a gray bra on top. She held one hand up to her blond locks as she stared directly at the camera and flashed a cheeky smile. According to her caption, she was wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Forget Me Not and the Tap Short in Cinnamon from the company The Kit Undergarments.

The actress’s 10.9 million Instagram followers were blown away by the photo, leaving her thousands of comments in which they complimented her on her figure and expressed how much they loved her.

“Wow boo ur body is amazing. 3 babies after and u look this amazing. U Inspire me. Love you,” one follower commented.