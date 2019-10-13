‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Makes A Shocking Promise To Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will find his way back to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house. The father of two will make an outrageous promise to his ex-wife when he visits her at the cliff house.

Liam Feels Steffy’s Pain On The Bold And The Beautiful

Liam moved out of Steffy’s house when they discovered that Phoebe was actually Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Since then, he and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) have been raising the little girl at the cabin. They have been bonding as a family and getting to know Beth as she had been stolen from them at her birth.

But it seems as if Liam hasn’t forgotten Steffy’s real grief when Beth was taken from her. The Forrester Creations co-CEO collapsed when Hope and Liam left the house with Beth and was inconsolable. Her only consolation was the fact that Beth and Kelly Spencer (Zoe Pennington) would always remain sisters and she did not want to cause too much upheaval in the girls’ lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that Liam will go and see Steffy and Steffy. However, he will also sneak Beth to the cliff house, without Hope’s permission. It appears as if he wants Steffy to spend time with the little girl that she raised as her own. He really feels for the position Steffy finds herself in.

Liam Spencer Makes A Shocking Promise To Steffy Forrester

Liam may want their family to reunite again. He doesn’t want there to be bad vibes between Steffy and Hope, and he may feel that they should raise their girls together. Liam knows that Steffy misses Beth and wants her to be a part of her life again.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler pic shows that Liam will be seated next to Steffy and that they will have a heart-to-heart. He will then make an outrageous promise to her when he says that he will do everything in his power to keep Baby Beth in her life.

While this promise may not seem extreme to some, the truth is that he has not even consulted Hope about his change of plans. Hope is trying to cement her bond with Beth and may feel that some distance between Steffy and Beth will be good for their detachment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Steffy asking, “Is it possible? Can we do this again?” However, Hope will soon pitch up and she and Steffy will have a serious confrontation. Steffy will finally voice what it’s like to have a child ripped away from you while Hope will make it clear that Liam’s future is with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.