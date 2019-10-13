‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Chelsea Makes A Big Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for October 14 through 18 brings a fun-filled week to Genoa City with make-ups, breakups, and shake-ups. Things heat up for Nick and Chelsea while things get rocky for Nate and Abby. Plus, Kyle and Lola get a surprise, and Sharon ponders Rey’s desire to try again.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) get busy writing their novel about the Abbott family, The Inquisitr previously reported. However, Jack gets a lot more than the secret he and Traci began to uncover after his talk with Dina (Marla Adams). Jack’s daughter-in-law, Lola (Sasha Calle), realizes she’s experiencing the symptoms of pregnancy, and Kyle (Michael Mealor) asks Jack how he’d feel about becoming a grandfather.

Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) enjoy some time together at home, even though she’s been concerned about Devon’s obsession with Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan).

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) revisit the possibility of trying again. It’s no secret that they miss living together, but Sharon may not be willing to give Rey a second date.

At Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) finally seems ready to forgive him for leaving her out of the loop when it came to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) fake passing away. The whole thing caused issues with Connor (Judah Mackey), and Chelsea was understandably upset. However, the way Nick responded to make sure that Connor gets all the help he needs has warmed Chelsea back up to her ex-fiance. It looks like before the week ends, Chelsea will make up with Nick.

As Chelsea and Nick reunite, Nick’s sister Abby (Melissa Ordway) finds her relationship at risk. After losing her fiance, Arturo (Jason Canela), Abby has been cautious with Nate (Sean Dominic). He’s been incredibly patient with Abby this whole time, but now Nate is over waiting for her to let him in fully. After all the drama with her family and Victor’s shenanigans, things are shaky with these two. Now, Nate finds himself getting to know Amanda, and shockingly, these two have a lot in common, which Nate never expected. While there is still some concern that Amanda is there to cause problems with Devon, Nate can’t help but be drawn to her. When Abby throws a fit over a friendly game of pool between Nate and Amanda, it might all be too much for their fragile relationship. This argument could be the end for Nate and Abby.