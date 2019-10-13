Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Caught Showing PDA In Adorable Photo

Despite rumors that they'd called it quits, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse appear happier than ever.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse play lovers on television and in real life. Reinhart plays Betty Cooper in the hit CW show Riverdale, while Sprouse plays her love interest Jughead Jones. The pair have been romantically involved for over two years now after connecting on set. There were rumors that the pair may have called it quits this past summer, but now they appear back together and happier than ever. A recent photo snapped by paparazzi shows the couple snuggling up together at a romantic dinner in Los Angeles, California, according to E! News.

In the wake of breakup rumors this past summer, many fans wondered how Reinhart and Sprouse would handle having to work together when their own relationship was on the rocks. The pair later debunked breakup rumors by sharing the steamy cover of W magazine, for which they had come together for a joint photoshoot. The duo posed seductively, looking as in love as ever.

According to an inside source, Reinhart and Sprouse are doing great and on solid ground in terms of their relationship.

“Cole and Lili are in a great place right now. The two of them are very happy together. They’re getting along so well both on and off the set. They’re often openly affectionate and loving with one another.”

In August, Reinhart wrote a sweet poem for Sprouse as a birthday tribute. She shared it on Instagram.

“I tried to find a poem that I could send to you / Because my words were failing me. But I searched and found nothing that did you justice / All of these love poems can’t get it right / No one else’s words could ever fit / They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse.”

It’s been a rough year for the cast of Riverdale after they unexpectedly lost one of their primary co-stars, Luke Perry. Perry died in March at 52-years-old after suffering complications following a stroke, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Perry had played Fred Andrews, the kindhearted father of Archie Andrews, one of the show’s protagonists.

Perry left behind two children, Sophie Perry and Jack Perry. His absence has left a deep hole within the Riverdale cast, where the show later used a tragic car accident to explain the death of Perry’s character. During the episode, Fred Andrews was hit by a car while helping a woman whose vehicle had broken down.