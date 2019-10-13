Amber Heard Goes See-Through In Sushi Instagram Pic

Amber Heard has been enjoying some sushi. The Justice League actress tends not to fill her Instagram account with food, although a recent post has seen the blonde buck that trend. Amber’s photo seemed to be ticking boxes for her sense of fun — one look at her facial expression definitely suggested that — with the snap also going down a slightly racy route via some sheer clothing.

It’s worth noting that a see-through look isn’t always well-received on Amber’s Instagram. Earlier this year, the star was slammed by her own fans for rocking a sheer Valentino dress and making a joke about having nothing else to wear. Her fans didn’t appreciate her making that joke about such a pricey outfit.

Amber’s photo showed her seated at what looked to be a sushi restaurant. She also seemed to be mid-meal. While other diners could be seen in the background, Amber was definitely the image’s focal point. The star was photographed from the chest up as she held her sushi with chopsticks in front of her open mouth, looking like she was caught on camera right before she was about to take a bite. The actress rocked a sheer black top with panel details and the camera appeared to have caught some of her chest. Although the image was cut off at the bust, Amber didn’t seem to be wearing anything underneath her see-through top.

The update proved a popular one, racking up over 183,000 likes in the space of 18 hours.

Amber has made headlines previously due to her relationship troubles and her movie career, but the star is also seen as a beauty icon. Speaking to Allure, Amber talked about being attractive when the magazine asked her if being beautiful was problematic.

“[As a kid,] seeing princesses in my books called beautiful was frustrating. I found the same frustration in Hollywood. I read 5 to 10 scripts a week, and 4 out of 5 have nothing else to say about the female lead. Always the same adjectives: beautiful or sexy or some version of it,” Amber said.

“I started saying to my agents, ‘Don’t send me scripts where the first adjective in the female description is “beautiful.” And if the second is “enigmatic,” throw it in the trash.’ The word ‘enigmatic’ means ‘Her backstory doesn’t matter.’ I fell for that so many times,” she added.

Amber is also an activist, and her social media activity shows just how dedicated she is to the causes she supports. Of course, fans can’t blame her for uploading the occasional fun shot, either.

