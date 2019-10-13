Hunter Biden Stepping Down From Board Of Chinese Firm After Donald Trump Attacks

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is stepping down from the board of a Chinese firm and has pledged not to work for any foreign-owned company if his dad is elected president in the upcoming election. Hunter has been the target of multiple unsubstantiated attacks by Donald Trump, who has accused him of corruption.

According to The Washington Post, the younger Biden’s attorney, George Mesires, released a statement explaining that he will step down by the end of the month from a Chinese-backed private equity company in order to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest.

“Hunter makes the following commitment: Under a Biden Administration, Hunter will readily comply with any and all guidelines or standards a President Biden may issue to address purported conflicts of interest, or the appearance of such conflicts, including any restrictions related to overseas business interests,” he said in a statement. “In any event, Hunter will agree not to serve on boards of, or work on behalf of, foreign-owned companies.”

Hunter Biden has been the focus of Trump’s sustained attacks in which he accuses the businessman of corruption. Part of the issue at question is Biden’s time on the board of Burisma, Ukraine’s largest private gas company. While the owner of that company was under investigation in Ukraine, Biden was never implicated in the scandal.

As part of his attacks, the president had a phone call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in which he pressed the Ukraine president to investigate the Bidens. That phone call has become the focus of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Trump renewed his attacks on the Bidens on Thursday at a rally in Minneapolis, as The Inquisitr reported previously, repeating unsubstantiated claims about their alleged corruption, calling the younger Biden a “loser” and saying that the former vice president was only successful in his role because he knew how to “kiss Barack Obama’s a**.”

Hunter Biden did not consult with his father in making his decision to step down from the Chinese company, and he said that he undertook his business dealings with good intentions. His lawyer confirmed that Joe Biden wasn’t involved in his business affairs, and would continue to stay outside of them.

“When Hunter engaged in his business pursuits, he believed that he was acting appropriately and in good faith,” the lawyer said in the statement. “He never anticipated the barrage of false charges against both him and his father by the president of the United States.”