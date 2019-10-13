‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Nearly Bursts Out Of Her Top At The Tee: ‘Hi’

Paige Spiranac may enjoy a golfing career, but her status as a social media sensation is rising. Paige is approaching 2 million followers on the platform, with those sexy posts getting noticed. Paige’s most recent video has racked up over 600,000 views. It showcased the star’s signature skillset, although it also revealed a healthy flash of cleavage for good measure.

Paige’s video showed her in her element and at the tee. The blonde had been filmed holding a club, with fans likely noticing the precision with which Paige delivered her move. As to the wardrobe, it was definitely an appropriate one, with the blonde seen rocking a fun, striped pair of leggings featuring purple and red shades, and paired with a black tank top. The upper was definitely a low-cut one, with the star’s cleavage making an appearance.

Paige had her long blond hair braided, although wisps of it were waving around her face. After her swing, the star was seen gazing out onto the lawns in front of her, although she did then turn around to face the camera, delivering her beautiful smile.

A simple caption from Paige greeted her fans.

Plenty of comments came in, with one fan even questioning whether such a revealing top would be permitted at a country club. As to the overall responses, these seemed to be a mix of fans gushing over Paige’s skills, plus compliments thrown out over the star’s fierce body. Paige is, after all, a super-fit star with some sexy assets.

Paige has spoken out about her sexy vibes. In fact, the star seemed a little defensive when she was profiled by The Guardian.

“People seem to think I got where I am because of the clothes that I wear. That’s unfair to me and unfair to all of my accomplishments. I probably do more community service than any other professional golfer. For people to say: ‘You only show some cleavage, that’s why you have what you have,’ is unfair. That’s the injustice that we face every day as women and I see it a lot in golf,” the star told the British newspaper.

Paige has also been vocal about golf overall, with her words suggesting that the sport doesn’t afford women as much of a chance to shine as men.

“The people who are saying golf is progressive, if you look at them they all look the same. They are all middle-aged men,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Paige should follow her Instagram. The star recently made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for rocking a cute black dress.