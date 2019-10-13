‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Steffy Asks Liam ‘Is It Possible? Can We Do This Again?’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of October 14 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will contemplate a life together, while Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will make her move on Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye).

Ridge & Shauna Talk Secrets

According to The Inquisitr, Ridge will be shocked when Shauna tells him that she kissed him while he was passed out drunk. He will be mortified that he was so intoxicated that Shauna could have taken advantage of him in the first place. Ridge will also be afraid of Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) reaction should she hear about the kiss.

“Brooke will never know about our kiss. It will be our little secret,” Shauna will promise Ridge. However, the dressmaker will remind her that he is a married man.

But Shauna is not one to give up so easily. She will take it one step further by admitting, “I felt something that made me want to kiss you again.”

Will Ridge fall for Shauna’s tactics or will he be able to stand firm? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will approach Shauna again. He wants to convince her to seduce his father because he wants Ridge and Brooke’s marriage to fail.

Liam Spencer & Steffy Forrester Plan A Possible Future

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will take Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) for a secret visit to Steffy. Of course, Steffy will be delighted to spend time with the little girl she raised from birth.

However, Liam will also make a promise to Steffy. After all, he and Steffy also share a daughter, Kelly (Zoe Pennington), who is a little older than Beth. “I’m gonna be here for you and Kelly.”

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows Steffy mentioning the “beautiful family” they are going to have.

The promo shows they may plan some kind of a future together. Although it’s unclear what they will discuss, Steffy poses an interesting question “Is it possible? Can we do this again?”

The spoilers video seems to suggest that the couple may reunite, but it’s far more likely that Liam wants Steffy to be a part of Beth’s life. He may hint that he wants them all to be one big, happy family again.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will show up at Steffy’s house and they will have a showdown. They will revisit their old hurts concerning Beth, while Hope wants to make it clear that Liam’s future is with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.