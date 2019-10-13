Instagram Hottie Katelyn Runck Exposes Cleavage In Jaw-Dropping Monokini While Hanging By The Pool

Katelyn Runck may be known for sporting skimpy bikinis, but over the weekend, she shook things up a bit with her swimwear style and wore a sexy little string monokini instead, which the fitness model’s over 1.3 million followers seemed to love.

In the photo, which was posted on Saturday morning, Katelyn is seen sitting poolside as she relaxes in a golden yellow monokini. The swimwear is so skimpy that it might as well be a bikini. However, the string elements that attach the top to the bottoms technically make it a one-piece suit.

Katelyn looked like a total smokeshow in her sexy beach look, as her massive cleavage could hardly be contained by the tiny top. Runck’s toned arms, long, lean legs, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the suit, which left little to the imagination.

Katelyn accessorized her look with a white cover-up around her waist and which she wore completely open as she sat cross-legged by the swimming pool. She also added a tan sunhat that covered up her long, brown locks.

The model wore a full face of makeup in the stunning snap, which included defined eyebrows, dark lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a pale lip color to complete the glamorous look.

Of course, Katelyn’s fans were in love with the photo, which earned over 24,500 likes and more than 1,100 comments in the first 24 hours after it was posted.

“You look like gold,” one of Katelyn’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Love this on you. The spaghetti straps are hot,” another fan gushed.

“Such a beautiful lady,” a third comment read.

“Perfect photos as always,” another follower stated.

However, Katelyn is more than just a pretty face in a bikini. The model is passionate about health and fitness after suffering her own medical scares in the past, which she detailed in her bio on her personal website.

“Skin-deep beauty doesn’t last forever. Personally, I realized that I needed to care for my inner self as much as I cared for my outward self. I learned to rebuild my metabolism by balancing my diet with macronutrients – proteins, healthy fats and carbohydrates. My workouts became more focused and intentional. I embraced yoga. For the first time in a decade, I felt healthy and strong – both inside and out,” she said, adding that she finally felt like she wasn’t a prisoner in her own body.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Katelyn Runck by following the brunette bombshell on her Instagram account.