Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Toned Arms & Killer Legs In Stunning Blue Dress On Stage

Carrie Underwood may be known for her powerful singing voice, but the gorgeous blonde has so much going for her, such as her flawless figure. The country music superstar always looks so fit and trim, and in her latest Instagram update, she is showing off some serious muscle.

On Sunday morning, Carrie posted a photo of herself taken over the weekend as she performed in Pittsburgh. Underwood stunned in a beautiful blue sequined dress with a flowing train — a gown that The Inquisitr reports she also wore on stage in North Carolina.

The dress flaunted Carrie’s world-famous legs, but it was her wildly toned arms that stole the spotlight in the snapshot. Underwood is seen on stage as she holds a microphone on a stand and belts out one of her hits. Carrie looks like she’s living in the moment as she closes her eyes and sings. As she grabs the mic stand, her arms are flexed and all of her toned muscles can be seen.

Carrie wore her long, blond locks styled in loose strands that cascaded around her, and also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also wore some stunning dangling earrings for the performance.

Underwood’s fans absolutely loved the photo, and many of them rushed to the comments section to tell her so.

“Great picture,” one social media user wrote.

“Always so gorgeous,” another fan stated.

“We love you!” another follower gushed.

“Lovely as always,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier this week, Carrie sat down for a quick question-and-answer session with Pollstar. When the outlet noted that the singer is a very physical performer, she gave her take on the opinion.

“A lot of the songs are vocally challenging, but I like pushing myself. Going onstage and giving my all gives me something I can’t get anywhere else. It’s a rush to really go for those notes and be in the moment,” Carrie stated.

Because Underwood is such a physical entertainer, it seems important to her that she keeps her body in good shape. The singer has made no secret of her passion for health and fitness, and even recently created her very own line of workout clothing, CALIA by Carrie, which meshes comfort and style.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Carrie Underwood’s life and career by following the country music powerhouse on her Instagram account.