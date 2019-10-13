Demi Rose Mawby Flashes Major Cleavage In Revealing Black Top For Spooky New Post

Demi Rose Mawby is embracing spooky season. The gorgeous British model is extremely popular on social media, as fans can’t seem to get enough of her racy Instagram updates, whether they are a stunning photo for all to see or new story update that’s only available for a short amount of time. This past Saturday, Demi chose to update her fans with a short Halloween inspired video to her story.

In the brand new clip, the model is seen looking like a brunette bombshell as she plays around with Instagram’s filters. The model chose a filter that made it appear like snakes were coming from her eyes, as she gave a sultry stare into the camera wearing a cleavage-baring top.

The tiny top boasted black spaghetti straps and a brown and black pattern. The skimpy shirt left little to the imagination as it exposed Demi’s chest and showcased her toned arms.

She had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a chain and cross pendant around her neck and a ring on her finger.

Demi also rocked a full face of makeup for the video, which included bold pink eye shadow, long, thick lashes, and darkened eyebrows. She sported a shimmering highlighter and bronzed glow on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

As many fans already know, Demi is known for flashing her busty figure all over social media, which has made her extremely popular. The model boasts over 10.4 million followers.

In the past, Demi has expressed how important those followers are to her, and has opened up to them about her self-discovery journey in recent weeks.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” she wrote in the caption of one of her recent Instagram photos.

Loading...

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives!” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Fans can see more of Demi by following the social media sensation on Instagram.